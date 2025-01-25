https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950209SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A majestic crown adorned with jewels sits on a velvet cushion. Captured in a close-up angle, the video showcases regal elegance in a grand setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.12 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.61 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.15 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.64 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare