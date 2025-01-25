https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950248SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene video scene with a low-angle view of a figure in white on a grassy hill at sunset, capturing a peaceful, spiritual atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.99 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.07 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.33 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.1 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare