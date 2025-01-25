https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950263SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Lush greenery with various plants captured in a close-up, eye-level angle, showcasing vibrant foliage. Ideal for a nature-themed video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.68 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.27 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.05 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.45 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare