https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950273SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Elegant thank you text with a soft bokeh background, captured from a straight-on angle, ideal for a closing video message or presentation.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.14 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.59 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.24 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.64 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare