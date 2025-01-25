https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950301SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a cocktail on a bar counter, shot at eye level. The drink is garnished with mint and lime, with a blurred background of bottles. Mobile wallpaper size.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 19.89 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 10.62 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.86 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.56 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare