rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950302
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Low-angle video of a cow in a sunlit pasture, capturing a serene rural scene with lush greenery and a calm, natural atmosphere. Mobile wallpaper size.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 70.65 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 41.92 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 7.52 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.09 MB

View personal and business license