rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950312
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Close-up video shot of a serene woman's face with closed eyes, capturing a peaceful, intimate moment. Soft lighting enhances the tranquil mood. Mobile wallpaper size.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 23.5 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 11.97 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.91 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.11 MB

View personal and business license