https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950317SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video concept of a candle flame against a dark background. The upward angle highlights the flame's vibrant colors and gentle flicker. Mobile wallpaper size.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 17.64 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 8.67 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.21 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare