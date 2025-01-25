https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950318SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of grilled chicken on lettuce with cherry tomatoes, showcasing a fresh, appetizing dish from a side angle. Mobile wallpaper size.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 14.77 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 8.21 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.37 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.6 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare