https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950352SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video angle of a lit birthday cake with colorful candles, blurred festive lights, and bunting in the background, creating a celebratory mood.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 11.84 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.15 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.45 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.35 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare