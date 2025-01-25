https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950355SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A close-up video angle of a birthday cake with lit candles on a floral tablecloth, creating a warm, festive atmosphere with gifts in the background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.9 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.8 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.62 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.13 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare