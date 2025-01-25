https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950375SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A low-angle video captures a white rabbit in a meadow, surrounded by wildflowers, highlighting a serene and natural setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 47.6 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 38.15 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.42 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.9 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare