rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950388
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A wooden chair on a fluffy rug in a cozy room, captured in a warm, inviting video from a low-angle perspective, highlighting its elegant design.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.34 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.1 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.09 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.34 MB

View personal and business license