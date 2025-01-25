https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950405SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A close-up, angled shot of a computer screen displaying a download button, with a blurred background and a cup, evoking a video tutorial vibe.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.54 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.86 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.71 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.3 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare