rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950421
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A vibrant garden path video captured from a low angle, showcasing colorful flowers and lush greenery under a clear blue sky, creating a serene atmosphere.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 85.35 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 38.16 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.72 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.51 MB

View personal and business license