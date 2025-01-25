https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950423SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A celestial figure glows amid stars, emerging from clouds. The low-angle view enhances the ethereal, divine concept, resembling a fantasy video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.95 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.49 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.84 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.08 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare