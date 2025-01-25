https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950488SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene twilight lake scene with a low-angle view, capturing the tranquil water and silhouetted trees, ideal for a calming video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 56.86 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 30.78 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.74 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.18 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare