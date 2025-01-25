https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950504SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Minimalist video concept featuring a single fluffy cloud against a clear blue sky, captured from a low-angle perspective, emphasizing simplicity. Mobile wallpaper size.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 4.22 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 2.36 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 399.29 KBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 2.87 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare