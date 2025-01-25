rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950508
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A close-up video shot of a rustic floral arrangement on a wooden table, featuring roses and lilies, with soft natural light streaming through a window. Mobile wallpaper size.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 30.21 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 13.06 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.71 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.14 MB

View personal and business license