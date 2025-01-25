https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950537SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Cozy living room with a gray sofa, bookshelf, and coffee table. Shot from a low angle, perfect for a home decor video. Warm, inviting atmosphere. Mobile wallpaper size.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 41.06 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 18.41 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.02 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.41 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare