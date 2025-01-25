https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950576SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract video with a textured, grainy effect showing a candle flame. Centered, eye-level angle creates a mysterious, contemplative mood.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45.42 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.6 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.71 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.39 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare