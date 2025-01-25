https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950583SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Scenic video frame of Mount Fuji with cherry blossoms in the foreground. Captured from a low angle, reflecting tranquility and natural beauty.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.19 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.17 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.72 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.99 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare