https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950591SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Underwater video scene of a mermaid swimming gracefully. Captured from a side angle, showcasing vibrant scales and serene ocean ambiance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 52.34 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.68 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.38 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.6 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare