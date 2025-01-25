https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950592SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a mushroom on a forest floor, surrounded by green moss and fallen leaves, captured from a low-angle perspective.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.98 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.79 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.23 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.09 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare