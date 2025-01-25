https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950655SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a smiling person with natural lighting. The angle highlights facial features, creating a fresh, candid style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.83 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.08 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.84 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.27 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare