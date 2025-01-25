https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950661SaveSaveVideo Info0:0929.97 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a woman against a pink background, showcasing a minimalist and natural style from a straight-on camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.26 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.11 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 867.42 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.87 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare