https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950838SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a tiger peering through dense jungle foliage, shot from a low angle, highlighting its intense gaze and natural habitat. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.7 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.63 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.99 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare