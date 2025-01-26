https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950843SaveSaveVideo Info0:0829.97 FPSH.264Portrait-style video with a close-up angle of a man against a green background, focusing on facial expressions and details. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.08 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.46 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.38 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.17 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare