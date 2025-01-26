https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950844SaveSaveVideo Info0:0829.97 FPSH.264Close-up of a giraffe in a savannah setting, shot from a low angle, highlighting its face and neck against a blurred background. Wildlife video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.19 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.19 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.05 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.21 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare