rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950858
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Close-up shot of a hand pointing against a vibrant yellow background, emphasizing minimalism and bold color contrast. Video captures a side angle. Video.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 10.82 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.56 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.24 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.83 MB

View personal and business license