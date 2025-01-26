https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950861SaveSaveVideo Info0:0829.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a smiling man against a blue background, shot from a straight-on angle, conveying a friendly and approachable style. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.08 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.59 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 912.4 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare