https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950866SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a tiger's face, capturing its intense gaze and striking stripes. Shot from a frontal angle, highlighting its majestic presence. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.29 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.29 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.87 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.24 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare