https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950874SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Top-down view of a person sleeping in a cozy, dimly lit bedroom, highlighting a peaceful, serene atmosphere. Dreamy and calm video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.35 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.93 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.51 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.04 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare