https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950878SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video capturing the intense gaze of a leopard, highlighting its striking eyes and fur pattern from a frontal angle. Wildlife video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 68.9 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 38.75 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.63 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.81 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare