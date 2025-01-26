https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950893SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A cheerful woman in a cozy living room smiles at the camera. The video uses a medium close-up angle, creating an inviting and warm atmosphere. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 49.96 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.86 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.21 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.42 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare