https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950907SaveSaveVideo Info0:0729.97 FPSH.264A woman smiles warmly in a cozy living room, with a bookshelf backdrop. The camera angle is eye-level, creating an intimate, inviting feel. Video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.09 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.31 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.89 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.99 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare