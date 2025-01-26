https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950910SaveSaveVideo Info0:0729.97 FPSH.264Sunlight filters through green leaves from a low-angle perspective, creating a serene and natural atmosphere in the video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.33 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.05 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.88 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.83 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare