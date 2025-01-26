https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950912SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A professional woman speaks confidently, captured from a medium front-facing angle against a neutral background, emphasizing clarity and focus in the video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.17 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.38 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.2 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.1 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare