https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16950955SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Sunlight filters through bamboo leaves, captured from a low angle, creating a serene and natural atmosphere in this calming video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.7 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.71 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.83 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.46 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare