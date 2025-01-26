https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16951274SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene video capturing a bear wandering through a sunlit forest, highlighting nature's tranquility with a low camera angle towards the end.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 69.24 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 42.77 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.56 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.91 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare