https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16951306SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A young student walks confidently on campus, showcasing a bright future. The video captures her optimism with a low-angle camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 42.41 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.48 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.14 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.57 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare