https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16951331SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264The video captures a classroom scene with a focus on a smiling student, blending modern educational themes with a dynamic camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.73 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.36 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.39 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.03 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare