https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16951337SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264The video showcases modern architecture with sleek lines and glass facades, capturing urban life from a low-angle camera perspective.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 49.2 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.75 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.1 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.28 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare