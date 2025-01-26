https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16951355SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264The video captures coffee beans cascading into a metal container, emphasizing rich textures and dynamic movement with a close-up camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 56.3 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.36 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.89 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.66 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare