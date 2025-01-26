https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16951369SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A romantic video capturing a couple walking hand in hand at sunset, emphasizing warmth and intimacy with a rear camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.53 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.26 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.1 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.31 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare