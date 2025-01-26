rawpixel
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

The video captures a bride in intricate traditional attire, showcasing cultural elegance with a soft focus and a close-up camera angle.

AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 54.65 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.58 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.72 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.53 MB

