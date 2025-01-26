https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16951388SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264The video captures a contemplative moment of a woman gazing out an airplane window at night, with a close-up camera angle highlighting her profile.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.04 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.54 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.84 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.85 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare