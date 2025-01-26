https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16951390SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A vibrant video capturing a peacock displaying its colorful feathers in a natural setting, filmed with a wide-angle camera angle for full effect.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 75.98 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 47.24 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.13 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.42 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare