rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16951429
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

The video captures a close-up of a delicate orchid, highlighting its intricate textures and colors with a soft, intimate camera angle.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 10.16 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.9 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1001.81 KB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.1 MB

View personal and business license