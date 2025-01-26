https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16951440SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A futuristic video showcasing a worker in a hard hat analyzing a digital blueprint in a vast, empty warehouse. The camera angle is from behind.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 45.62 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.33 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.89 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.6 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare